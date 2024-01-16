Home > Blog > 11. Showcasing Changes Over Time

Salt Research is “a cultural institution that develops innovative programs to create a free platform for encounters, research, and expression for its users and visitors.” (original page in Turkish). This photograph of children on the street of Istanbul in the 1980s is part of an album of photographs and historical postcards which looks at Turkish street life from the 1850s to the 1990s.

İstanbul sokaklarından portreler, 1980’ler - Portraits from streets of İstanbul, 1980s
Tokatliyan Oteli, Tarabya, İstanbul, 1903 - Hotel Tokatliyan in Tarabya, İstanbul, 1903
Sokak Berberleri, 1885 - Street Barbers, 1885

It is fun to look for clues in a historical photograph to determine if it is from the 1920s, the 1950s or the 1980s.

Ödemiş belediye başkanı Ragıp Sirmen yol çalışmasını denetlerken, 1950-1951 - The Mayor of Ödemiş Ragıp Sirmen inspects the road work, 1950-1951
Hergele Meydanı'nındaki bir Türk kahvesinde tavla oynayan insanlar, Ankara, 1940’lar - People playing backgammon at a traditional Turkish coffee shop in Hergele Square, Ankara, 1940s
Kağıthane Deresi ve Mesire Yeri, 1870 - Kağıthane River and Promenade, 1870

Some images are less difficult to place, like this photograph with visible horse and carriage from the 1900s or this picnic scene from 1865.

Saraçlar Caddesi, Edirne, 1900’ler - Saraçlar Street, Edirne, 1900s
Mesire alanında piknik yapan kadınlar, 1865 - Women having a picnic in the promenade, 1865

We’ve also got stories about Irish folktales, UFO Desks, epic kayaking, caravaning over Christmas, Washington DC oddities and history, decorated war pigeons, community-based photo id-ing, meeting some photographers, prisoners-turned-artists, tattooing in the 1930s, aviatrices, books in motion, a cool bell, surprise celebrities, and, of course, cat pictures.

All part of Flickr Commons’ sixteenth birthday.