7. Who Are Those People? Or pets? Or things?

The National Library of Ireland has a thriving Flickr community that loves to help figure out the identities and locations in their historical images. Here are some of the sleuthing they’ve been doing.

Digging through marriage and baptismal records to try to figure out the full name of Baby Cox (though no word on his furry companion)

Locating both the in-progress lighthouse and then men who were putting it together.

Zooming in to figure out just who was showing off Peerless de Wet the winner of the 1905 inaugural Irish Cup.

Determining the name and current location of the Lough Erne shrine.