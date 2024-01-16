16. Just A Cool Bell
The Mingun Bell, in this photograph from the Museum of Photographic Arts from 1873, is the only bell in the world to hold the title of “Heaviest functioning bell in the world” three separate times. It weighs ninety tons. Nothing else, just a cool bell.
MOPA has many other classic photographs of bygone eras and the early days of photography.
All part of Flickr Commons’ sixteenth birthday.