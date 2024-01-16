3. The longest kayak journey in the world

This photograph of a tropical mosque from the Australian National Maritime Museum is part of a set of photos from Oskar Speck who took a kayak from Germany to Australia in 1932 in what may be history’s longest kayak journey.

Speck’s adventures were reported widely in Europe, but he was not as well-known in Australia where he eventually settled and became an opal merchant.

He planned on publishing his photographs and writing about his experiences, but he did not.

Most of Speck’s original photographs, letters and journals remain in the Australian National Maritime Museum.

Vanity Fair magazine wrote about his trip in 2018.

One hundred and eighty-seven photos from his trip are available on the Commons.