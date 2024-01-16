Home > Blog > 3. The Longest Kayak Journey in the World

3. The longest kayak journey in the world

This photograph of a tropical mosque from the Australian National Maritime Museum is part of a set of photos from Oskar Speck who took a kayak from Germany to Australia in 1932 in what may be history’s longest kayak journey.

35mm negative taken by Oskar Speck depicting a mosque

Speck’s adventures were reported widely in Europe, but he was not as well-known in Australia where he eventually settled and became an opal merchant.

35mm negative by Oskar Speck depicting a child holding a swordfish bill

He planned on publishing his photographs and writing about his experiences, but he did not.

35mm negative by Oskar Speck depicting a boat with an oblong sail

Most of Speck’s original photographs, letters and journals remain in the Australian National Maritime Museum.

35mm negative by Oskar Speck depicting a single outrigger canoe at sea

Vanity Fair magazine wrote about his trip in 2018.

Photograph by Oskar Speck depicting two women carrying baskets on their heads

One hundred and eighty-seven photos from his trip are available on the Commons.

35mm negative taken by Oskar Speck depicting a water buffalo being loaded onto a boat

