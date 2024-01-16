15. Cat Pictures, Mostly

Since the internet is approximately 28% made of cat pictures, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention that Flickr Commons is a great source for quality archival feline photography. That is, photographs of cats, not by cats. Mostly.

You may be familiar with Brunhilde.

But did you know about Tige, the Coolidge’s cat in the White House which went missing (and got found)? The Library of Congress has the full story.

Jessie Tarbox Beals who was the first published female photojournalist in the US, had a soft spot for cats and the Schlesinger Library has an entire album devoted to her photographs of them.

Here’s Jennie, a battleship cat.

And two other seafaring felines.

And Spark Plug, an airplane cat.

And Timmie another Coolidge cat with his friend the canary, Caruso.

Not all Commons cats are canary chums.

All we know about the cat in this photo was that it was “a dysenteric nuisance but certified non-amoebic.”

This photograph from the early 1900s shows us that cat toys haven’t changed very much. Nor have cats.

It’s the same in Sweden.

These men were Greek immigrants to Australia, working cutting sugar cane. They posed for this photo with their dog, kitten and accordion.