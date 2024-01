Exploring the Stories Behind the Pictures

On January 16th, the sixteenth birthday of Flickr Commons, we did an Explore takeover.

Following in the footsteps of the Flickr.com blog’s “story behind the story” here are sixteen stories about some of the less well-known images in Flickr Commons’ Explore set, along with some of the nifty ways the Flickr ecosystem works within Flickr Commons.

We have so many great stories to share with you!